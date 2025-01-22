Piers Morgan has revealed the last bizarre phone call he had with Donald Trump just days before his presidential inauguration.

Trump called up the presenter after watching him on television with his wife Melania.

Morgan revealed more about the conversation when he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday (21 January), admitting Trump calls him regularly.

Morgan said: “He said to me ‘I’m watching you on TV with Melania and I said to her you are looking great. So I am calling you to tell you, you are looking great’.”