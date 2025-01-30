American Airlines crash witness says plane resembled 'Roman candle‘

A bystander said an American Airlines passenger plane looked like “a Roman candle” after its crash with a military helicopter in Washington DC on Wednesday, 28 January.

The regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter before both aircraft crashed down into the Potomac River.

Ari Schulman told CNN the underside of the aircraft was “lit up a very bright yellow” with “a stream of sparks underneath it” that resembled the type of firework.

He added that he did not see the helicopter.