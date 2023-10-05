Watch: Plane spirals in sky before crashing into Oregon home

Two people died and another was injured after a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday night (3 October).

Multiple people called 911 to report a small plane spiralling toward the ground and crashing in Newberg, about 23 miles southwest of Portland, just before 7pm local time.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area and found the plane had crashed through the roof of a residential home, the fire and rescue service said.

Part of the aircraft was found inside the home, with the rest of it in the backyard.

Footage shows the aircraft spiralling in the air before the crash.