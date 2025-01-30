Defense secretary Pete Hegseth has given more details about the military crew involved in the deadly American Airlines crash.

Officials fear as many as 67 people have been killed after the collision between the Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines regional jet in Washington DC on Wednesday (29 January).

Addressing the nation today (30 January), Mr Hegseth said the three military officers on board the Army Black Hawk helicopter were “fairly experienced”.

Mr Hegseth said: “Not all kin have been notified, so we will withhold ranks and names, but we do know on our side who was involved.

“It was a fairly experienced crew and it was doing a required annual night evaluation and they did have night vision goggles.”