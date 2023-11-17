Plane makes emergency landing on Blackpool beach

Blackpool beach becomes a runway for a plane making an emergency landing after an engine failure just metres away from Strictly Come Dancing crew.

Members of the BBC program’s crew near Blackpool Tower were shocked as setting up for this week’s ballroom special they saw the small aircraft was forced to make a controlled landing.

The plane is from a flight training company based at Blackpool Airport, and was lifted onto the promenade by a crane and removed.

No injuries have been sustained from the incident.