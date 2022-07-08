Pilot’s GoPro captures aircraft making emergency landing on motorway

A pilot's GoPro captured the dramatic moment his aircraft made an emergency landing on a motorway in North Carolina.

In dramatic footage, the aircraft can be seen touching down in the middle of the road, narrowly avoiding cars on each side.

Swain County Sheriff's Office shared the video online, confirming that “amazingly” nobody was injured during the incident.

They also pointed out that the pilot managed to avoid hitting any powerlines on his way down, before safely bringing his plane to a stop on a slip road.

