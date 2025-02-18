Is it still safe to fly? The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder explains all you need to know after a Delta Air Lines plane crash.

The aircraft, with 80 people on board, overturned when it crash-landed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday (17 February), injuring more than a dozen passengers, including a child.

All individuals were evacuated after the incident occurred around 2:45pm. local time.

This year has seen several fatal plane crashes.

Sixty-seven people were killed when a US Army Black Hawk helicopter operated by three soldiers collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 as it descended into Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on 29 January.