Moment Plymouth gunman attacks group of teenagers one year before killing five people

Surveillance footage captures the moment Plymouth shooter Jake Davison attacked a group of teenagers one year before he killed five people with a legally-owned firearm.

The assault led to Davison's firearms license being taken away, but his gun was given back to him by police one month before he used it to kill five people - including his mother - on 12 August 2021.

On 20 February a jury ruled there was a "serious failure to protect the public... by granting a licence to the perpetrator" along with a "serious failure in the firearms licensing unit."

