Starmer labels Johnson ‘Jabba the Hutt’ and accuses him of using ‘Jedi mind tricks’

Keir Starmer used a number of Star Wars references to attack Boris Johnson during PMQs on Wednesday (15 June), likening him to Jabba the Hutt.

The Labour leader also suggested the prime minister is using “Jedi mind tricks” to mislead the country.

“He thinks he can perform Jedi mind tricks on the country... ‘no rules were broken, the economy is booming’,” Mr Starmer said, mocking his rival.

“The problem is, the force just isn't with him anymore. He thinks he's Obi-Wan Kenobi, the truth is, he's Jabba the Hutt.”

