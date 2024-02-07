Rishi Sunak told Sir Keir Starmer he would “not take lectures from someone who thought it was right to defend terrorists” as the pair clashed during Prime Minister’s Questions today (Wednesday 7 February).

The Labour leader listed a number of the prime minister’s recent gaffes as he spoke at the despatch box, before concluding “his own MPs are saying he simply does not get what Britain needs”.

“Mr Speaker, I’m not going to take any lectures about ‘getting Britain’ from a man who thought it was right to defend terrorists,” the prime minister responded, to cheers from Conservative MPs.