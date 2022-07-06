Woman calls 999 asking police to remove ‘massive’ spider from house

West Yorkshire Police have shared audio of a woman who called 999 asking them to come and remove a “massive” spider from her house.

After being connected with the emergency services, the terrified woman begs the call operator to send someone round to remove the arachnid.

“You’re probably gonna go mad at me right but I’ve literally tried ringing everyone and you’re my last hope. I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house,” she says.

“Unfortunately the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of your house,” the operator responds.

