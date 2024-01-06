Connecticut: Shoplifting suspects ram police car in attempt to evade arrest

Dashcam footage captures the moment two shoplifting suspects attempted to flee arrest by ramming into a police car in Connecticut.

A video shared by the East Haven Police Department shows smoke rising from the suspect’s vehicle as it continues smashing into cruisers.

Two more police cars arrive to box in the driver, identified as Nelson Vidro.

Both he and his passenger, Nadine Inorio, were then pulled from the smoking car and taken into custody.

According to the East Haven PD, at the time of arrest, Vidro had 18 arrest warrants issued.