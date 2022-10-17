Woman opens fire on police officers who were trying to help with her dogs

A woman in Oregan has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after she shot at police officers who were trying to help her dogs after she was arrested.

Bodycam footage shows the moment Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, opened fire on the officers last November when they tried to take her pets to an animal control shelter after she expressed concern for their welfare.

Garcia shot Sgt Travis Hill before she was also struck and injured by returned fire.

Sgt Hill was eventually forced to retire from the force due to the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

