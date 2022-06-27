Police say murdered Zara Aleena likely the victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’

Metropolitan Police named a 35-year-old woman killed in Ilford as Zara Aleena as officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The suspected attacker was arrested at an address in the east London town on Monday afternoon and remained in custody. He is believed to have been a stranger to Ms Aleena, the force said.

Sam Tarry, Labour MP for Ilford South, said the attack on Aleena was “shocking” and would spread fear in the local area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.