ITV News mistakenly announces death of Pope in Christmas Day broadcast

An ITV newsreader mistakenly claimed the Pope had died during a Christmas Day bulletin.

During a piece about the Pope's Christmas address, journalist and newsreader Kylie Pentelow said the Pope "said vaccines should be made available to those most in need".

Ms Pentelow went on to say "his death was announced... excuse me" before ending the segment and moving on.

Pope Francis, 85, has been head of the Catholic church since 2013.

