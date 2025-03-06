Listen: Pope Francis releases new audio message from hospital

Pope Francis has released a new audio message from hospital, thanking worshippers for their prayers.

The message was shared with worshippers at the start of the evening Rosary prayer in St Peter’s Square on Thursday (6 March).

The 88-year-old said: “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I am with you from here.

“May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

The message was recorded from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where the Pope has been receiving treatment for double pneumonia since being admitted last month.