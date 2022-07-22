Pope Francis spoke of his upcoming trip to Canada in Saint Peter’s Square this week, ahead of his arrival in Edmonton on 24 July.

During his cross-country trip, the pontiff is expected to apologise to Indigenous people for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church in residential schools.

While the Pope will deliver public masses and meet state officials and supporters, much of his trip – described as a “pilgrimage of penance” – is expected to centre on reconciliation and recognition of the harms of the church-run residential school system in Canada.

