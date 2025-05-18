Pope Leo’s heartwarming gesture to babies on his first popemobile ride

Pope Leo XIV made a heartwarming gesture during his first ride in the popemobile on Sunday, 18 May, by blessing two babies in front of thousands of well-wishers.

The pontiff delivered his inaugural mass in the Vatican’s St. Peter's Square after replacing Pope Francis, who died on 21 April after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years.

Ahead of the formal ceremony, the pontiff greeted enthusiastic crowds, estimated to reach around 150,000 people, during his first ride in the open-top popemobile.

Faithful held flags and cheered “Viva il Papa!” as Leo, the first American pope, waved back to them as he looped slowly through the square.