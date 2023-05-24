Sniffer dogs search Portuguese reservoir as Madeleine McCann investigation continues

Portuguese authorities and German police are continuing their search of a reservoir near the area where British girl Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 when she was three years old.

The officers - acting on “credible information” - are seeking any fragments of clothing and old rags that could be related to her disappearance.

Sniffer dogs were also seen at the reservoir on Wednesday 24 May, which is located around 31 miles from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing.

