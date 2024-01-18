A former Fujitsu manager called errors made in the Post Office Horizon scandal a “contractual problem” during the inquiry into the scandal on Thursday, 18 January.

Peter Sewell made the comments regarding a witness statement from Penny Thomas, in an email from 2008.

Mr Sewell said he doesn’t remember what he meant by the statement.

“The choice of words was probably wrong,” he admitted when pressed about the comment.

This comes as Fujitsu has confirmed it will contribute to compensation payments to Post Office subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.