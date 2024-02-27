No-one has been told to slow down compensation, Post Office chief says

Current Post Office chief executive, Nick Read said no-one in his team has been told by the government to slow down compensation for victims of the Horizon IT scandal as he appeared before the inquiry on Tuesday, 27 February.

It came as ex-Post Office chair Henry Staunton claimed he had been told to delay payouts to the subpostmasters affected, but Kemi Badenoch told MPs he had spread “made-up anecdotes” following his dismissal.

The Post Office has said it has had another 1,000 claims for financial redress since the ITV series aired.