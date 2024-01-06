Post Office scandal: Jeremy Hunt says government aims to speed up compensation

Jeremy Hunt has insisted that the government will do “everything they can” to speed up compensation for subpostmasters and subpostmistresses who are still waiting for theirs.

A large number of victims wrongfully convicted in the Post Office scandal are still waiting to receive justice, with viewers of ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office left enraged by the scandal.

“We want to do this as fast as possible. So we hear that message loud and clear, we will look into doing everything we can to speed up the payment of compensation,” the Chancellor of the Exchequer told BBC Breakfast on Saturday 6 January.

In September 2023 the Government said victims would be offered £600,000 in compensation, but only 93 convictions out of over 700 have been overturned since then.