A solicitor has told MPs that only three of his former subpostmaster clients who have been criminally convicted have received compensation.

Speaking at the Post Office inquiry on Tuesday (16 January), Dr Neil Hudgell said: “Within the convicted cohort of clients that we have, of the 73, three have been fully paid out.”

He told the Business and Trade Committee: “It sounds perverse to say this, but I’m not sure that enough resources are thrown at it in terms of the right results into the right areas.

“For example, routinely with the overturned conviction cases it’s taking three to four months to get a response to routine correspondence.”