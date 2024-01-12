A subpostmaster of 15 years describes searching his Post Office from “ceiling to floor” until midnight in a bid to locate missing money.

Graham Livesey, 58, who worked for the Post Office between 2009 and 2023, said he was convinced that he was going “crazy” after shortfalls of cash.

Mr Livesey told The Independent he resigned from his job after learning about the scandal from ITVs Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

“After 10 minutes of anger, I was just bawling my eyes out. I could see what happened to me,” he said.

The Horizon scandal tore countless lives apart and left families in financial ruin.The Post Office said it is aware of “the human cost of the scandal”.

They added: “To date, offers of more than £138 million have been made to around 2,700 Postmasters, the majority of which have been agreed and paid.”