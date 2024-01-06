Homes across UK face power outages as flooding spills into homes

Thousands of people across the UK have experienced power outages as flooding and the lingering effects of Storm Henk persist.

The Met Office issued a cold weather alert as well as almost 250 flood warnings on Saturday, 6 January.

Footage from Newark-on-Trent on 5 January shows severe flooding as the River Trent spilled into homes. The area experienced power outages in over 1000 homes.

Multiple areas across the UK have had power cuts, including Reading and parts of London such as Acton and Chiswick.

A major flood incident has also been declared in Nottinghamshire as firefighters help residents in Radcliffe on Trent to leave their homes.