What’s next for Andrew after out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre

The Queen is likely to help her disgraced son Prince Andrew pay costs of at least £10m after he agreed to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit, legal and royal experts have said.

The royal family has been urged to “come clean” and reveal if Andrew will receive financial assistance from the monarch to foot his legal bill, the details of which have not been made public.

Reports suggest Andrew will pay Ms Giuffre up to £12m, including a £2m donation to charity, to stop her lawsuit going to trial in the US civil court.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here