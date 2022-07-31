Prince Charles is facing questions about his charity’s donations after it emerged that his foundation accepted £1m from the family of Osama bin Laden.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, Prince Charles allegedly secured the money from Bakr bin Laden and his brother Shafiq, who are half-brothers of the founder of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden

The bin Laden family disavowed Osama and nor Bakr or Shafiq bin Laden have ever sponsored or been involved in acts of terrorism.

