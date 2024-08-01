The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of their safety fears for their children Archie and Lilibet in new interview.

Harry and Meghan discuss child safety as part of a new program they are supporting for parents of children affected by online harm.

In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, due to air on 4 August, Meghan says: “Our kids are young, they are three and five and they are amazing, but all you want to do is to protect them, and as you can see what is happening in the online space, we know there is a lot of work there and hope we can be a part of change there.”