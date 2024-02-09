Piers Morgan continues war of words with Harry after phone hacking settlement

Piers Morgan continued his war of words with Prince Harry after his phone hacking claims against the Mirror group were settled.

The Duke of Sussex was awarded “substantial” damages in the claim, and hit out at the former Mirror editor, saying he “knew perfectly well” phones were being hacked.

“Invading the privacy of the royal family is utterly reprehensible, on that I share Prince Harry’s opinion,” Mr Morgan responded on Friday.

“I just wish he’d stop doing it.”

A judge ruled that Mr Morgan knew about and was involved in phone hacking, but he insists he had “zero knowledge” of articles published in his time as editor of the Daily Mirror that may have involved illegal information gathering.