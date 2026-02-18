Prince William has opened up about the toll that working as an air ambulance pilot took on his mental health.

The Prince of Wales appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Men’s Health Special on Wednesday evening (18 February), discussing male mental health and suicide.

He explained that witnessing difficult situations and supporting “distraught” families as an air ambulance pilot began to impact him personally.

He said: “Over time I noticed my mental health really deteriorating and I hadn't really clocked onto it.”

It was only after taking a “longer break” that Prince William fully grasped the weight he had been carrying.

He added: “I looked at myself and went, ‘my God, I'm carrying everyone's emotional baggage.’”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.