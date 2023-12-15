Rapper Meek Mill in tears as Pennsylvania passes Probation Reform Bill

Meek Mill broke down in tears as he spoke at the passing of the Probation Reform Bill on Friday, 15 December.

The rapper,36, has been instrumental alongside the Reform Alliance in helping bring major changes to Pennsylvania’s probation system.

The Philly native was emotional after Governor Josh Shapiro and lawmakers helped pass the bill, saying: “We try to be better, but they labelled us felons, sent us back to jail. I had to fight against that the whole time, to gain my respect and be who I am today and I’m proud of that.”