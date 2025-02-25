Protesters dressed as carrots stormed the stage at the National Farmers Union Conference, interupting a speech by environment secretary Steve Reed.

Mr Reed addressed the audience just as two protesters from PETA UK crashed the stage, urging an end to government subsidies for the meat, egg and dairy industries.

The two protesters carried a poster, which read: “Root for the planet. Go Vegan.”

PETA shared footage of the protest on Tuesday (25 February) on its X account.

The video caption reads: “CARROT CHAOS at the @NFUlife Conference! PETA ‘carrots’ crashed the National Farmers Union Conference today to urge an END to government subsidies for the meat, egg, and dairy industries and to call for support for plant-based farming instead.”