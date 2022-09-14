Just Stop Oil protesters blocked the main entrance to Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham on Wednesday (14 September).

A group of 50 activists pitched up at the site near Tamworth, calling on the government to end new oil and gas projects in the UK, according to local reports.

Protesters in high-vis, holding banners with the name of the group, could be seen standing and sitting in the road, despite a High Court injunction being in force.

