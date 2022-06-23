‘Putin is weaponising hunger’: Liz Truss blames Russia for food shortages

Vladimir Putin is "weaponising" food security and hunger as a tool of war by blocking millions of tonnes of grain from leaving Ukrainian ports, Liz Truss has said.

The foreign secretary said that the crisis would need international effort to ensure commercial vessels were given safe passage before the new harvest next month.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that his nation was in “complex negotiations” to solve the food crisis.

If the situation is not resolved it is “likely to lead to huge hunger across the globe”, Truss said.

