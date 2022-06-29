Vladimir Putin has ‘small man syndrome’ and ‘macho’ view of himself, Ben Wallace says

Vladimir Putin “has small man syndrome” and a “macho” view of himself, Ben Wallace has suggested.

The defence secretary was responding to comments from Boris Johnson, in which he suggested Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Mr Putin was female.

“I certainly think President Putin’s view of himself and the world is a small man syndrome, macho view,” Mr Wallace said.

“You rarely hear the phrase ‘small woman syndrome’, but you would hear small man syndrome and I think he’s certainly got it in spades.”

