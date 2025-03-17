Bizarre moment python-wielding suspects appear to hold up Tennessee truck stop

This is the moment alleged thieves pulled out snakes in front of a Tennessee convenience store clerk.

According to workers at a Citgo in Denmark, Tennessee, at least four people entered the gas station carrying two pythons on March 4.

The video shows one suspect placing a python on the counter in front of an employee. Eventually, another snake is held out, causing the employee to back away.

The Citgo workers say the men with the snakes were able to steal $400 worth of CBD oil from the counter. They believe the thieves would’ve stolen more if fewer customers were around.