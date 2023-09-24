Queen legend Brian May has sent a special message to Nasa as its spacecraft returns to Earth with the largest asteroid sample in history.

According to the space agency, studying the “pristine material” from Bennu “will offer generations of scientists a window into the time when the Sun and the planets were forming, about 4.5 billion years ago.

In a message of support, Mr My said: “I am immensely proud to be a team member of OSIRIS-REx. I can’t be with you today, I wish I could but I am rehearsing for a Queen tour, but my heart is there with you as this precious sample is recovered. Happy sample return day and congratulations to all who worked so incredibly hard on this mission.”