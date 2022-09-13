Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is expected to arrive in London on Tuesday evening (13 September), after being flown back to the capital from Edinburgh.

The late monarch died last week at Balmoral before her coffin was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen was lying in state for 24 hours.

Her coffin will now be taken back to London and will then make the journey from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace.

The main stretch of the journey will be along the A40, before taking in Paddington, Marble Arch and Hyde Park.

