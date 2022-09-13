Royal band performs national anthem as Queen Elizabeth leaves Scotland for final time

The band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland performed the national anthem as Queen Elizabeth II left Scotland for the final time on Tuesday, 13 September.

Footage shows the moment the plane carrying Her late Majesty took off from Edinburgh Airport for London, where mourners in England will be able to pay their respects.

The Queen will lie in rest at Buckingham Palace until Wednesday, when she will be ceremonially moved to Westminster Hall, where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, on Thursday, 8 September.

Sign up for our newsletters.