Prince Andrew was the only member of the royal family not wearing a military uniform as a procession followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin through Edinburgh.

The Duke of York could be seen wearing a black suit as he walked alongside King Charles III.

As a non-working member of the royal family, Andrew will not wear uniform like his siblings.

He was stripped of his royal duties by the Queen after he reached a financial settlement in a sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

