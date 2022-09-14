Archbishop of York greets people queuing to see Queen lying-in-state

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has been greeting people in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Abbey.

On Wednesday, the late monarch was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where her coffin will remain until Monday’s funeral.

Members of the public are facing hours of queues in central London, as they wait to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Archbishop greeted a number of mourners who were standing in line around Westminster.

