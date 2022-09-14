The Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew did not wear military uniforms as they walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today, 14 September.

Only working royals are permitted to dress in uniform at ceremonial occasions for the Queen; the St Giles’ Cathedral service in Edinburgh, which took place on Monday, the coffin’s procession to Westminster Hall, the vigil at the lying in state, the funeral in Westminster Abbey and the committal service in Windsor.

As Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are not working royals, they wore suits.

