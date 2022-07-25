A "Cowboys and Indians" style arcade game was removed from a Somerset pier after a visitor complained that it was racist.

Emily Crossing wrote to officials at the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare to say the game, which shows figures of cowboys and Native Americans, was "extremely racist" and "outdated."

"Mum and I both just had our mouths open when we first saw it - we were in absolute shock," the 30-year-old said.

The figures depicted in the game can be seen in this clip.

