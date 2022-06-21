Notice of redundancies issued during rail strike talks, RMT secretary says

Network Rail issued members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union with formal notice of redundancies during last-ditch talks before the rail strike on Tuesday (21 June), the RMT's general secretary has said.

Mick Lynch spoke to BBC News from nearby the picket line at London Euston station when he told them of the 2,900 redundancies affecting RMT's members.

"We can't get past first base... they won't offer us job security," Mr Lynch said.

Across the country 40,000 RMT members have walked out over pay and working conditions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.