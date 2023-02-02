Rare green comet glows in London night sky

A green comet last seen 50,000 years ago was spotted in the night sky above London.

Twitter user @spacestationguy said he recorded this footage using a 10-inch dobsonian scope and Sony A7S camera at prime focus from west London.

The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by.

It will make its closest approach to Earth today, 2 February, Nasa has said.

According to NASA, the comet glows green due to carbon gas.

