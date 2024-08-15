The education secretary has said she is “determined to turn around” the north south divide at universities.

Speaking on results day (15 August), Bridget Phillipson told Good Morning Britain that she is also committed to getting “more brilliant teachers into our classrooms”.

“There is a gap - and that gap is widening - that’s the record this government inherited,” Ms Phillipson said, speaking of the divide.

“I am determined to turn it around, because I don’t think where you’re from should go on to determine what you’re able to achieve.”