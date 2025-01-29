RFK Jr. challenged on false claim Covid is a race-targeted 'bioweapon'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was today confronted over his previous false claim that Covid-19 was a ““genetically engineered bioweapon that targets Black and white people but spared Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.”

The 71-year-old was grilled on the false comment he made during the pandemic, as he was grilled by Senators at his confirmation hearing on Thursday (29 January).

“I didn’t say it was deliberately targeted; I just quoted an NIH-funded and NIH published study,” he said.

The conspiracy theory that Covid is a genetically engineered bioweapon has been hugely debunked by the scientific community since it surfaced in early 2020.

Kennedy Jr. has a long history of promoting vaccine sceptic rhetoric and scepticism towards science.