Watch the moment a protester interrupts Robert F Kennedy Jr’s opening statement at his Senate confirmation after he claimed: “I am not anti-vaccine”.

RFK Jr is the latest of Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet picks to be grilled by Senators as he vies to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Addressing the hearing on Wednesday (29 January) RFK Jr said: “Before I conclude I want to make sure the committee is clear about a few things. News reports have claimed I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither. I am pro safety...”

A shout of “You are” could then be heard as a protester disrupted the hearing.