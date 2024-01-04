Richard Tice has hit back at Lee Anderson after the Conservative MP branded him a “pound shop Nigel Farage,” while speaking to GB News on 4 January.

The Reform UK party leader claimed that the deputy Tory chairman is scared of losing his seat as the right-wing rivals traded shots ahead of a general election.

“And perhaps he’s just a bit jealous that I’m pound shop, and he’s 30p Lee,” Mr Tice added while speaking to LBC News.

The “30p Lee” nickname is in reference to Mr Anderson’s claim that meals could be cooked from scratch “for about 30 pence a day.