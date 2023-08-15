Moment Ring camera catches home explosion in Pennsylvania

Doorbell camera footage has captured the horrifying moment an explosion ripped through a house in Pennsylvania, tragically killing five people.

Those killed in the fatal explosion over the weekend, include a 38-year-old man and his 12-year-old son.

The 12 August blast in Plum, a Pittsburgh suburb, left three others injured, including one person in critical condition.

Three other structures in the neighbourhood were destroyed and at least a dozen others were damaged.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.